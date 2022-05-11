Obituaries » John R. Hamlin

Burial Date: May 15, 2022 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 May 15, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 78 times















John R. Hamlin, age 79, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. John is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Hamlin (nee Gayron); children, Shelly Zang (Scott) and Steve Hamlin; sister, Barbara Necessary; grandchildren, Elysa (Branden), Amanda, Maggie, Otto and Olivia; great-grandson, Ivan. Visitation will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017) on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 4:00 PM. Memorial donations are suggested to Tunnels to Towers 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.