Gabbard, John Robert, 57, of Independence, KY, passed away on February 19, 2023. John worked at Jungle Jim’s as the produce manager. He is survived by his Parents; Bobbie and Ruth Gabbard, Son; Shane Gabbard, Sister; Fannie(Dr. Dewey)Burton, also his very much loved Niece; Dr. Kaitlin Proctor, Nephews; James and Joseph Singleton. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.