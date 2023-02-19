A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

John R. Gabbard

February 19, 2023

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Gabbard, John Robert, 57, of Independence, KY, passed away on February 19, 2023. John worked at Jungle Jim’s as the produce manager. He is survived by his Parents; Bobbie and Ruth Gabbard, Son; Shane Gabbard, Sister; Fannie(Dr. Dewey)Burton, also his very much loved Niece; Dr. Kaitlin Proctor, Nephews; James and Joseph Singleton. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



