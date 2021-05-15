Obituaries » John R. Auchter

3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 May 22, 1 p.m.

John Richard Auchter, 79, of Florence, KY, passed away on May 15, 2021. John was born to Richard and Dorothy Auchter in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, on July 25, 1941. John was a proud University of Marquette graduate with a degree in Business. He spent his entire 48-year career with Square D/Schneider Electric in the IT Department. He was known as a quiet man and regarded as an expert in his field.

John loved the Packers, Duke basketball and traveling. He had many memorable trips, one being a spectacular 6-week trip to Alaska. He also loved trains, lighthouses, fireworks and the mountains, which were like heaven to him. He met Karen, the love of his life, in high school and they continued their life-long friendship when they married on February 12, 1966. John is survived by Karen, his wife of 55 years and their seven children: Catherine (Mike) Langlois, Richard Auchter, Michael (Normy) Auchter, Peter Auchter, Jennifer (Curtis) Jett, Carolyn Livermore, and Maureen Auchter. John is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; siblings Mary (Don) Behnke and Thomas (Edith) Auchter as well as nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY, 41017 Saturday, May 22nd from 12-1:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm.