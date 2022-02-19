Obituaries » John P. NeCamp

Burial Date: February 26, 2022 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Feb. 26, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















John Paul NeCamp, 72 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away on February 19, 2022 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY.

John was born July 23, 1949 in Covington, KY to John and L. Lucille Smith NeCamp.

John was a graduate of Highlands High School, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. He was a medic in the US Army. John retired from the VA Hospital in Fort Thomas after 35 yrs working in physical therapy. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed having a tomato garden, and always baked many desserts for family holidays.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cyndi Wenck (Gary).

John is survived by his wife of 45 years Judy (nee Hein) NeCamp, son, John P. (Samantha) NeCamp II, daughter, Allison (Mike) Day, grandchildren, Desmond, Jackson, Isaac, Eleanor NeCamp and Matilda and Clementine Day.

Memorial Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas with the Memorial Service to follow at 10:00 am.

Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or to the American Cancer Society,1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.