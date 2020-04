Obituaries » John P. Angel, Sr.

Angel, John P. Sr., 73, of Covingon KY. passed away on April 6, 2020. John was a Self Employed consruction worker. John is preceded is death by his Parents; Clyde and Oma Angel. He is survived by his Son; John P. Angel, Sister; Jean, 4 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.