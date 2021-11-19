Obituaries » John Minsterman

Burial Date: November 27, 2021 St. Thomas Church 26 East Villa Pl. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 27, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

John “Jack” Minsterman , 71, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Jack was a Postal Clerk with the U.S. Post Office. He loved carpentry, golf and nature. Jack served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was born April 19, 1950 in Covington, KY to the late Robert Fred Minsterman and Helen (nee: Scott) Minsterman.

Jack is survived by his Wife, Karen (nee: Masters) Minsterman, Son, Robert John (Lisa Langheim) Minsterman, Daughter, Erin (Keith) Janson and Grandchildren, Sawyer, Quinn and Palmer.

Memorial Visitation 9:00 am to 10:45 am, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY. Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 am, at St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, with Rev. Ross Kelsch, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville PIke, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 ( https://secure.kidneyfund.org/ ) or St. Elizabeth Foundation, Healthy Hearts Fund, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood KY 41017