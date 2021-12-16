Obituaries » John Little

John Little, age 82, residence of Ryland Heights, KY. Passed from this life into glory on December 16, 2021. He was born on Febrary 6, 1939 at Oakdale, KY. He was a retired employee of CSX Transpotation, where he worked 40 years, as a switchman and conductor for CSX Railroad Company. He attended New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church, Newport, KY. His most important affiliation was his relationship with his Lord, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Fay Stamper Little. They were married for 63 wonderful happy years, and together they had 3 children: John (Kimberly) Little, Jr., Independence, KY, Michael Wayne (Loretta) Little, Independence, KY and Kimberly Sue (Dwayne) Turner, Ryland Heights, KY. John is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchilden, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; James and Myrtle Little, his brothers’ Luther and James as well as his sisters’ Mary and Joyce. John was a life long sports fan especiall following Us Basketball and was a season ticket holder for NKU basketball. He was a 1957 graduate of Newport High School. He served in the United States Army and was honorable discharged. He will leave a void in the life of his family, friends and all who knew him. We know this separation is only temporary and we shall see him again in a much better, brighter place in the presence of God. Visitation, Monday December 20th from 11:00 AM until hour of service at 1:00 PM at Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Intement Stamper Family, Ryland Heights, KY.