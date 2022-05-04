Obituaries » John L. Works

Burial Date: May 10, 2022

John L. “Johnny” Works, 51, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. He had worked as a ramp agent for DHL. Johnny enjoyed sports and fishing and was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Mize Works

He is survived by his son Jonathan (Logan) Works: his father Jack Works (Joyce); brother Tony (Tina) Works; sister Jackie (Denny) Raleigh; two nephews Joey and Nick Deming and aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family members and friends.

Visitation 10 AM till time of service at 11 AM Tuesday, May 10, 2022 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

Memorials to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.