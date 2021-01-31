Obituaries » John L. Truitt

Burial Date: February 5, 2021 Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church 2323 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 16 times















John L. Truitt, 90 of Villa Hills, KY passed away on January 31, 2021. He was the owner/operator of Truitt Roofing since 1954 when he joined the family business which was started in 1875. He graduated from Beechwood High School in 1948 and the University of Kentucky in 1952. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was a member of Ft. Mitchell Baptist and was involved in many sports, loved riding motorcycles, an animal lover, he loved learning and lived life to the fullest. John was preceded in death by his Parents, Harold & Georgia Truitt; a Sister, Joann Truitt Lamb; and a Son, Todd W. Truitt. He is survived by his Loving Wife of 70 years, Joe Ann “Jane” Wikel Truitt; Children, Michelle Truitt, John L. “Jay” Truitt, Jr., and Charles (Arlene) Truitt; Grandchildren, Amber Truitt, Nate Truitt, Josh (Suzanne) Truitt, Bekah (Kyle) DeGryse, Jack Truitt and Katherine Truitt; Great-grandchildren, Gabby, Elly, Jonny and 1 on the way; nieces and nephews, Michael (Benita) Lind, Chris (Shane) Toomay, David (Vickie) Lind, Susan (Ron) Witcher, Jenny (Michael) Grove, Niki (Shean) Slusher & Ty Shah. A visitation will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Ft. Mitchell Baptist followed by the Funeral Service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be Saturday, February 6th at 11:00 am at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.