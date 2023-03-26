Obituaries » John L. Pooley

The family is having a small private gathering.

John L. Pooley, 80, passed away peacefully on March 26th in his home in Cold Spring, KY. He was born on February 2nd, 1943 in Dayton, KY to the late Lester and Dorothy Pooley. John attended Newport High School and married Barbara (nee) Bauer 62 years ago on September 14th 1959. John worked with the Newport Fire Department for 30 years before retiring in 1999 as Assistant Chief. In his spare time, John loved traveling to visit his daughter in Florida, going to the casino and watching sports. He is survived by his wife Barbara Pooley, daughter and son-in-law Carrie and Doug Reynolds and granddaughter Kristy Kim. The family is having a small private gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the ASPCA in commemoration of John and his beloved pets Taffy and Smokey.