Obituaries » John L. Haun

Burial Date: December 17, 2021 A memorial visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 835 York Street in Newport.

John Lester Haun, Sr. 73, of Wilder passed away on December 10, 2021. He was born September 28, 1948 in Dayton, KY.

He graduated from Newport High School and Northern Kentucky University. John was a decorated Vietnam Veteran where he was a member of the Marines 3rd Force Recon Unit – Team Atlas. He remained in the reserves for many years reaching the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He retired from CG&E/Duke Energy as a Manager of Zimmer Power Plant Materials Management. John was also an Eagle Scout, Kentucky Colonel and the former Mayor of Woodlawn, Kentucky. He coached his son’s Campbell County Knothole baseball team for 9 seasons and played volleyball in several leagues. He enjoyed gardening, the Cincinnati Zoo and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was proceeded in death by the love of his life Barbara Anne Haun (nee Malapelli) whom he was married to for 50 years, his parents, Roy and Mary Helen Hedges and his beloved Grandson Captain Jacob Haun.

John is survived by his daughters Leslie (Trisha) Haun, Leneda Haun, Susan Lynn (Bill) Scott, his son Jay Haun, grandchildren Luke, Wade, Collin, Carter, Amelia and Lola, sisters Louise Rader, Sue Raleigh, and Ginny (Tim) McLaren and several nieces and nephews.

