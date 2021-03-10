Obituaries » John L. Asbury

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

John L. Asbury, 73, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence, with his wife by his side. He was born August 20, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Lonnie and Virginia Asbury. John grew up with a love for horses and horse racing. For a career, John was a horse trainer, a job he loved with a passion. In the later years of his career, John worked for the Kentucky State Racing Commission testing the horses after their races. John was well known, and well loved in the horse racing community, and he will be dearly missed. John is survived by his loving wife: Denise Asbury, and his dear brothers: Danny (Shirley) Asbury, and Mike (Debbie) Asbury. Services for John will be handled in private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice at 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 in John’s Honor.