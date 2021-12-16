Obituaries » John Jehn

John Jehn, 66 passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16th, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Florence. Resident of Covington, Ky. he was predeceased by parents James and Janet Balasa Jehn. He is survived by daughter Jennifer (Shane) Campbell, grandchildren Caleb, Jacob and Matthew Campbell. sisters, Jinny (Bob) Rees and Julia (Patrick) Price and brothers Joe (Terri) Jehn, Jeff (Vicki) Jehn, Jay (Dee Dee Mitchell) Jehn, Jerry (Kathy) Jehn, Justin (Becky) Jehn, and Josh Jehn, as well as nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephew He was part owner and senior technician for Waltz Business Solutions. Johns joys were spending time with his daughter and grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, serving and helping others when he could, reading the newspaper, carpentry, traveling and vacations with his family. Services will be 5:00 PM Wednesday, December 22nd at Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Visitation Wednesday December 22nd from 3:00PM until hour of service at the funeral home. Graveside Services will be 11:00AM Thursday, December 23rd at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Ky. Guests attending are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guildlines.