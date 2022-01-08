Obituaries » John J. Guenther

Burial Date: January 15, 2022 Thomas More Parkway & Villa Madonna Dr., Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Jan. 15, 12:30 p.m.

John J. “Jay” Guenther, 74 years of age passed away Sunday at U.C. Hospital. He was the loving husband of Claudia Guenther (nee Dickhaus). Loving father of Jason Guenther (Amy), and David Guenther (Darlene). Loving Paw Paw of Six grandchildren; Kaelyn, Trystan, Reagan, Carson, Payton and Dalton. Dear brother of Greg Guenther, Nancy Woeste, Joyce Summe, Sandy Hoffer, Jeff Guenther and Colleen Wright. He is preceded in death by his parents; Mike and Mildred Guenther, his brother Dennis Guenther and his niece Laura Woeste. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright, KY. Catholic Blessing will take place at Thomas More Chapel at 12:30 pm. Memorial donations can be made to: U.C. Hospital Pulmonary Dept. 234 Goodman Street, Cincinnati, OH 45219.