Obituaries » John H. Cooper

Burial Date: February 5, 2021 Calvary Baptist Church 3711 Tibbatts Street Covington, KY Feb. 5, 12 p.m.

John H. Cooper, age 86, of Edgewood, passed away February 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was a retired electrician for the CSX Railroad. After he retired he worked in the maintenance department at Rockcastle Cadillac and later at Calvary Baptist Church. John also enjoyed wood working.

He is survived by his wife Alleen Turner Cooper, two sons-Mark (Gina) Cooper and Gordon (Teresa) Cooper, two step-sons- Joey (Paula) Martin and Steve Martin, two daughters-Shirlee Davenport and Kelly Bleier, one step-daughter- Vicki Edwards. One brother-Don (Joyce) Cooper and one sister-Marilyn (Tom) Moffett, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation 10 until 12 Noon Friday, February 5, 2021 and 12 Noon Funeral all at Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts Street, Covington, Ky. Entombment at Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Memorials to Kentucky Mountain Mission, 150 Youth Haven Road, Beattyville, KY 41311.

Face masks and social distancing required.