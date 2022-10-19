Obituaries » John Gibson, Sr.

John Gibson, Sr., 76, of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

John was retired and had worked as a Quality Engineer with GE Aircraft Engines. He was a good athlete when he was younger. John loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. He also loved playing golf and traveling to Las Vegas.

John was born July 31, 1946 in Dayton, KY to the late George “Hoot” Gibson and Lorraine (nee: Ritter) Gibson. He was preceded in death by his Sister, Sandra Peddicord.

John is survived by his dear Wife, Nancy (nee: Thress) Gibson, Son, John (Jamie) Gibson, Jr., Daughter, Mary Ann (Tim) Smith, Grandchildren, Sam Gibson, Sophia Gibson & Timmy Smith, Brother in Law, Gary Peddicord & Niece, Maggie Peddicord.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.