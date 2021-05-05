Obituaries » John E. Steele

Burial Date: May 8, 2021

John E. Steele of Florence, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the comfort of his own home. He was born in Walton, KY on June 21, 1941 to the late Rosco and Nannie Steele. John worked for over 30 years as an System Technician for Cincinnati Bell and then later retired as an electrician for the Boone County School District. John was quite the handy man who had a passion for wood working and repairing clocks. He often put both of his skills together and made beautiful wooden clocks- among many other pieces of furniture. He would even donate an item he had built every year to the festival held by the local church. He also enjoyed working on his tractor in his spare time. Most of all, John loved to care for his dogs and spend time with his family who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Verneda Steele; siblings, Ronnie Steele, Liz Steele, Joanne Hartman, and Rissie Arnett. Survived to mourn his loss are his loving children, Marty (Chris) Steele and Tina (Samuel) Bowen; beloved grandchildren, Drew, Sam, Natalie, and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Ella, Arya, and Eden; siblings, Lois Powell, Juanita Bowers, Brenda Fleckinger, Ora Stetter, and Donnie Steele; as well as many other friends and family members who will cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, John will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY.