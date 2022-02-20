Obituaries » John E. Huff, Jr.

Burial Date: February 24, 2022 St. Barbara Catholic Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, Ky 41018 Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m.

John Edgar Huff Jr., 76, of Erlanger, KY passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. John retired as an educator. He taught math at Turkeyfoot Middle School, Dixie Heights High School, St. Joseph Elementary School, and St. Henry Middle School. John enjoyed golfing, boating, vacationing with his family, going on walks, and having a drink of scotch, but most important was the time he spent with his family.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Dorothy Huff, and his brother Robert Eugene Hurst.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Joyce Huff (nee Gronefeld); his children, Ashley Richter and Brian Huff; and his brother, Robert (Terri) Huff.

John also leaves behind his grandchildren, Morgan, Landon, Emma, and Aiden

Visitation for John will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00PM-6:30PM at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6:30PM at the church. A reception will follow the mass at the Sterling Event Center. He will be buried on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell/