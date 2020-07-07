Obituaries » John D. Salyers

Burial Date: July 13, 2020 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Lane Williamstown, KY 41097 July 13, 11 a.m.

John Dewey Salyers, Age 72, passed away surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. John was born in Independence, KY on November 24, 1947. He grew up in Grant County and joined the US Army Corps of Engineers at the age of 18. In 1969, after serving a year long tour in Vietnam he met his beautiful wife-to-be Connie Otten. They quickly fell in love, married and eventually settled into a life in Erlanger, KY. (In his opinion, the greatest city in the world.)

In addition to serving in the military, John lived a life of service to our nation. He served as an Erlanger policeman from 1970-1986. While there, he volunteered heavily with the Lloyd Memorial High School football program and Erlanger Lions Little League Baseball. In 1986, after working as a volunteer on Jim Bunning’s congressional campaign he started a new chapter in life by taking a position as a field representative for the newly elected Congressman. He then stood by Mr. Bunning for the next 24 years, eventually becoming a military liaison for the Senator. After retiring in 2010 he put his whole heart into Rotary International. While serving with Rotary he was President of the Florence, KY club, became Governor of District 6740 and found his true passion as a part of the United States Polio Eradication Task Force.

Despite all of those accomplishments John was most proud of his children and grandchildren, his status as a fan of the Northern Kentucky University Norse and the flowers in his yard that he kept so well.

John was a long time member and elder at Lakeside Christian Church in Lakeside Park, Ky. His most defining characteristic and strongest attribute was his faith in his risen Savior Jesus Christ. His faith could not be shaken, despite all of the hardships he went through, and it is what gives his family the comfort they need to make it through this difficult time.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie Salyers, his daughters Beth Barker (Don) and Meredith Lewis, his grandchildren Jaelyn, Reagan, Camden, Bekah, Noah and Lainey and his brother and sisters, Janet Lasters, Judy Webster, June Beach and Thomas Chipman.

He is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Jean Dennis, his Aunt and Uncle Marzawilla and Hobart Marsh and his son-in-law Jeremy Lewis.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11am at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Due to social distancing limitations, services are limited to family and close friends of Connie and John. More distant relatives and friends are asked to consider viewing the services live at https://youtu.be/eP7GtVX81as .