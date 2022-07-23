Obituaries » John D. Lee

Burial Date: July 28, 2022

John Donald Lee, 87, of Florence, KY, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born in Boston, MA to the late John Joseph and Mary Lee (nee: Foran). John proudly served in the US Marine Corps and retired from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Thomas Lee and sister, Betty Sheffield. John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol Lee (nee: Hindmarsh); children, David (Kathy) Lee, Stephen (Ginger) Lee and Janet Merchant; grandchildren, Michael, Brian and Matthew; great grandchildren, Mason, Tucker and Emerson as well as many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 28 at 12 noon at St. Timothy Parish 10272 US Highway 42 Union, KY 41091 with a luncheon immediately following mass in the church hall. Interment of cremains will be held on Friday, July 29 at 9 AM at Dayton National Cemetery 4400 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45428. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.