Obituaries » John Cook

Burial Date: July 7, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY July 7, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















John Cook, 56, of Dry Ridge and formerly of Piner, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. John was currently working as a supervisor for Prus Construction, previously Hartman & Smith. Prior to working in construction, he worked for Aristech Surfaces. John was a NASCAR fan who enjoyed playing cards- especially poker and playing softball. He also really loved caring for his 4 cats, Weiser, Scratch, Taz, and Colt. John found the most joy in being a great husband to his wife, Lori and spending time with his beloved grandson, Aiden.

John is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Willenborg and his father-in-law, Buck Sargent. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Lori Cook; step-daughter, Brittany (Tyler) Adams; grandson, Aiden Adams; mother-in-law, Elaine Sargent; brother-in-law, Lanny Sargent; uncle, John Carlisle; aunt, Mary Carlisle; and many other close friends and relatives who will mourn his loss and forever cherish his memory. John will be remembered especially for how kind and generous he was. He chose to be an organ & tissue donor and is able to help others even after his passing.

A visitation for John will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made by clicking on the red donate button below. If you wish to donate you may leave an online message for the family, which can be viewed by clicking on the Tribute Wall tab on the left. You may also choose to remain anonymous. To share an online condolence or memory for John’s family, please visit the tabs above.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirement we will be limiting our building and church occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing. Please be prepared for a possible waiting line as we will be closely monitoring the occupancy in order to promote a safe environment for all those attending.