Obituaries » John C. Sherman

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: November 2, 2021 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 2, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 46 times















John Christopher “Chris” Sherman, 56, of Burlington, KY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. He was born April 2, 1965 in Covington, KY. Chris proudly served his country as a Major in the U.S. Army before retiring after 25 plus years of service. He was a proud American and he served his country honorably. Chris was a graduate of Dixie Heights High School class of 1983, and he enjoyed playing football and baseball. Chris loved sports, especially baseball; he was a big Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed exercising, running and taking kick boxing classes. Chris also loved Halloween, and dressing up with his kids. Chris was a loving father, and his children were his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Judith Sherman, his great-aunt, Ellie Allen, his uncle, Ray Allen, and his aunt, Barbara O’Brien. Chris is survived by his beloved children: Megan Sherman and Tim Sherman, his dear step-mother: Gayla Sherman, his loving brothers: Keith (Linda) Sherman, and Brad (Paige) Sherman, his loving sister, Atarah Cottingham, his dear cousin, Leslie (Ed) Jacobs, his former wife and mother of his children, Meta Sherman, and several other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held for Chris on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Chris on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10am at Mary, Queen of Heaven Parish, 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Chris will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY immediately following Mass. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Chris to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to Hoxworth Blood Center at 3130 Highland Avenue 4th Floor, Cincinnati, OH 45219.