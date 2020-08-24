Obituaries » John C. Morgan

Burial Date: August 27, 2020 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, KY 41015 Aug. 27, 10 a.m.

John C. Morgan, 81 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020. John was born in 1939 to his late parents, John M. Morgan and Georgia Sale Morgan, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Joan Runge Morgan; his daughter, Rebecca Boyd (married to Richard); his son, John Robert Morgan; grandchildren, Robert, Georgia, George, Cynthia, Richard, Joshua, and Aaron; and his brothers, George, James and Fred Morgan. John worked for many years for the Kentucky Job Service. He was very proud of his ability to help many Boone County residents find employment. Prior to his time at the Kentucky Job Service, John worked for the National Park Service as a tour guide at Mammoth Cave, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He loved going on cruises with his wife, playing on his computer, listening to the radio, and watching television. Before John’s health began to decline he was an active member of Florence United Methodist Church. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Covington, Kentucky, beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to go to Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.