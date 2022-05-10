Obituaries » John C. Looney

John C. Looney, 81, of Independence, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Anna Colleen {Doty} and John Henry Looney, John was born in Greeneville, TN on December 18, 1940.

John married the love of his life Judith {Maine} on June 5, 1964.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and he retired from Copaz after 37 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years, wood working, and looking into his family’s genealogy. He most of all loved spending time with his beloved family.

Those to carry on John’s legacy are his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Looney; children Kathy Looney and Scott Looney; grandchildren Hailey (Donald) Maxey, Noelle Bales, and Stephanie Looney; and great-granddaughter Clair Bingham.

John was preceded in by his parents and brother Tom Looney.

Visitation will be held between 10 AM and 12 PM on Monday, May 16th, 2022, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. Funeral services will follow immediately after visitation beginning at 12 PM. John will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North with full military honors.