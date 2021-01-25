Obituaries » John C. Braun

Burial Date: January 29, 2021 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Jan. 29, 12:30 p.m.

John C. Braun, 94, of Highland Heights, passed away on Monday, January 25th at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, a dedicated volunteer with St. Vincent DePaul, an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Cold Spring, and a loyal fan of the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the University of Kentucky Wildcats. In 1944 John was called to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. After his time in the Navy, he returned to his home in Newport, KY where he was a mail carrier with Railway Mail and eventually an agent with State Farm Insurance where he retired after 37 years. He was honored to be a founding member of the Newport Catholic Boosters. John enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and working on crossword puzzles. He and his wife particularly enjoyed hosting their annual Kentucky Derby party.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Rita (Wilhelm); his son, John T. Braun; and brother, Elmer Braun. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Margaret) and Greg (Sharon) Braun; and grandchildren, David, Chelsea & Alex Braun.

Visitation will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, January 29th from 11:00am to 12:00pm with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. Masks are required and abide by social distancing. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 .