Obituaries » John Brockman

Burial Date: October 2, 2020 St. Barbara Catholic Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018 Oct. 2, 10 a.m.

John “Jack” Brockman, 93, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.

Jack retired from RA Jones where he worked as a machine assembler. He was a member of Kentucky Education Television and he enjoyed music, reading, golfing, but most importantly, he enjoyed being a family man.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Brockman; son, Mark Brockman; and daughter, Lisa Vickers.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Brockman; grandson, Zachary (Gloria) Vickers; son-in-law, Raymond Vickers; and great-granddaughter, Luna Rose Vickers.

Visitation for Jack will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:00AM at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10:00AM at the church. Burial at St. John Cemetery.