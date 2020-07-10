Obituaries » John B. Knock

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 27 times















John B. Knock, age 77, of Independence, KY, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired U.S. Postal Carrier, a member of the N.A.L.C. (National Association of Letter Carriers), and a member of Nicholson Christian Church. John enjoyed all types of sports including, golf, horse racing, playing cards and following UK basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. His parents, Marvin and Frances Moore Knock, and brother, Hudson Knock preceded him in death. Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are his wife, of nearly 56 years, Penalla “Penny” Fields Knock; children, John A. Knock (Janelle) and Jennifer A. Heringer (Paul); and grandchildren, Hudson Knock, Payton Knock, Delaney Knock, Paige Heringer, and Nathan Heringer. A public visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Funeral & committal services will be held privately for the family. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in the name of John Knock to the Independence Fire District, P.O. Box 175, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and the wearing of face masks.