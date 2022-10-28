Obituaries » John A. Marks

Burial Date: November 12, 2022

Marks, John August,89 of Union, KY., passed away on October 28,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. John was a salesman for Electrolux Sweepers. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Rudolph and Emma Marks, Wife; JoAnn Marks. John is survived by his Sons; Steve Marks, Les Marks, Daughters; Angela Neal, Susan Ramey, Stephanie Studer, Josie Kirby, 12 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 12, 2022 from 11:00am – 12:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00pm. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger.