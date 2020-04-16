Obituaries » John A. Kuchar, III

John Andrew Kuchar III (Andy), 43, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence in Hebron KY. Sergeant Kuchar was a 13-year veteran and joined the fire department as a volunteer in January 2007. He was hired as a career firefighter/paramedic in June 2012 and was promoted to Sergeant in December of 2016. Prior to joining the fire service, Sergeant Kuchar was a veteran and served in the United States Navy. He is survived by his children Madison and Stella Kuchar, mother Lillian Ferrante, and 4 aunts and 1 uncle. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Richwood Cemetery in Richwood KY. Memorials can be made to The Chip Terry Fund For First Responders at www.thechipterryfund.org or The Madison and Stella Kuchar Trust Fund c/o Burlington Uniformed Fire Fighters Local 4521.