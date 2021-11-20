Obituaries » John A. Barrett

Burial Date: November 27, 2021 Bullittsburg Baptist Church Nov. 27, 1 p.m.

John A. Barnett, 69, of Petersburg, Kentucky passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Kentucky. John was a retired contruction superintendent . John was a proud member of the Hooten Old Time Regulators (SASS) Single Action Shooting Society. He was a member of the Bullitsburg Baptist Church Petersburg, Kentucky where he was a former Sunday School Teacher and served on the Baptist Board Committee. John enjoyed boating, fishing, and attending car shows with long time friend Dennis Coyle. John is preceded in death by his parents James and Frieda Barnett. John is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Elva Barnett. John is also survived by his Step-Son Jim (Jo Ann ) Branham, Step-Daughter Angela Smith, Step-Grandchildren Ashley (Shannon) Keen, Chris Branham, Nick Branham, Taylor Branham, and two Step-Great Grandchildren Kaylee and Preston. Service is at 1:00 PM Saturday November 27, 20021 at Bullitsburg Church, 2616 Bullitsburg Church Road Petersburg, Kentucky. Visitaton is from 11:00 AM until hour of service at the Bullitsburg Baptist Church. Interment at Bullittsburg Baptist Church Cemetery. Allison & Rose Funeral Home serving the family.