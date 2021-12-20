Obituaries » Joe Ryder

Burial Date: December 27, 2021 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Taylor Mill, KY 41015 Dec. 27, 1 - 1:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Joe Ryder, 71, of Florence, KY passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021.

He was a Security Guard with Securitas in Cincinnati, OH.

Joe was born October 21, 1950 in Cortland, NY to the late Lawrence James Ryder and Pauline Ann (Nee: Wyant) Ryder. He was preceded in death by his Son, James Ryder.

Joe is survived by his Wife, Ruth (nee: Smith) Ryder, Daughter, Selina Ryder, Sons, Christopher Ryder, Raymond (Dana) Ryder, Half Brother, Jason Ryder, Grandson, Dillan Ryder, Granddaughter, Mina Ryder and 2 Great Grandsons, Maxwell and Arthur Ryder.

Graveside Service will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, Kentucky.