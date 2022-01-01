Obituaries » JoAnne Weckenbrock

Burial Date: January 7, 2022 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 Jan. 7, 11:30 a.m.

Joanne Weckenbrock (nee McPherson), 88, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. JoAnne was an administrative assistant for St. Pius X Church for 10 years.

Joanne was a woman of great faith and very active in the Cursillo movement.

She and her beloved Ralph enjoyed many wonderful trips, dancing, boating and camping at Cobra. She and Ralph had the best neighbors and enjoyed many weekends of singing, laughing and partying. To say Joanne loved a good a party was an understatement!

Her greatest achievement was her family. She loved to spend time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids and may have taught a few of them to play a mean game of poker.

The Reds and Bengals have surely lost one of their greatest fans.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elizabeth (nee Weiglein) McPherson; her husband, Ralph Weckenbrock; her brother, Ray McPherson; her sister-in-law, Dorothy McPherson; and her daughter-in-law, Cathy Weckenbrock.

She leaves behind her children, Greg (Colleen) Weckenbrock, Mark (Barb) Weckenbrock, Lora (Tim) Saylor; and her brother, Michael (Dorothy) McPherson.

Joanne also leaves behind her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10:30AM-11:30AM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:30AM at the church. She will be entombed at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY.