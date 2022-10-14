Obituaries » Joanne M. Sekowski

Burial Date: October 19, 2022 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Oct. 19, 10 a.m.

Joanne Marie Sekowski, 79, of Villa Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022. Joanne was born in Cleveland, OH on July 31, 1943 to the late Francis and Helen (Walsh) Seelie. She was a graduate of Thomas More College and worked for 25 years in the Department of Employment Services for the State of Kentucky. In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Sekowski. She is survived by her children Kristen Sekowski, David Sekowski (Alyson), and Craig Sekowski (Elise), grandchildren Caroline, Will, Zenon, and Vada Sekowski, 6 siblings, and her loyal dog George. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10AM at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.