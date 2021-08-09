Obituaries » Joanna K. Harcourt

Burial Date: August 13, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Aug. 13, 12 p.m.

Joanna “Jody” Kay Harcourt (nee: Rowland), 61, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Jody was a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker upon retiring. She was born on October 27, 1959 to Gene and Patricia (nee: Duce) Rowland. She was a graduate of McAuley High School and was member of the Cathedral Basilica where she attended church. Jody was preceded in death by her father, Gene Gilbert Rowland, brother, Michael Rowland and granddaughter, Abby Louden. Jody is survived by her loving husband, Raymond “Ray” Harcourt and children, Carly Louden, Ray (III), Angela and Tara Harcourt. She also leaves behind her mother, Patricia Rowland, brother, Stephen Rowland, sisters, Janine Heath and Julie Rowland along with her grandchildren, Sydney, Kyle, Ray IV and great grandchildren, Achilles and Kaiden. Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10am to 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with funeral services to follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY.