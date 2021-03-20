Obituaries » Joanna Edgley

Burial Date: March 23, 2021 Grandview Cemetery 4018 Main Street Mentor, KY 41007 March 23, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 62 times















Joanna (nee Mahaney) Edgley, 89 of Silver Grove, Kentucky passed away on March 20, 2021 at Robertson County Health Care Facility, Mount Olivet, KY.

Joanna was born April 14, 1931 in Silver Grove, KY to Henry and Roberta Trester Mahaney.

Joanna was a graduate of Silver Grove High School and Booth Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a retired nurse from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and a member of the Silver Grove Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sons, Jack David Edgley, Lowell Paul Edgley, and Joseph Y. Edgley.

Joanna is survived by her Sons, Mark (Betty) Edgley and Scott Edgley, Daughter, Chrissy (Joe) Bezold, Sisters, Roberta Mahaney, and Maxine Hutchins, 11 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Graveside Service will be held 12:30 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, Kentucky, with Michael Cannon officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Silver Grove Christian Church, 122 West 2nd Street, Silver Grove, KY 41085 or to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056.

Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Joanna and her family.