Burial Date: July 21, 2020 St. Philip Church 1404 Mary Ingles Hwy Melbourne, KY 41059 July 21, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

JoAnna Carol Heiert (nee. Baker), 63, of Mentor, passed away on Thursday, July 16th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. She worked for Kroger’s for 20 years before retiring. JoAnna is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander & Mary (nee. Storms) Baker; grandson, Kyle Heiert; brothers, Hascol & Oscar Baker and sister, Clara Baker. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert; sons, Aaron (Leesa) Heiert & Brian (Amanda) Heiert; granddaughter, Rebecca Heiert; great granddaughter, Kylee Heiert; brothers, James & Larry Baker; sisters, Ima Jean Mullins, Christine Philpot & Wilma Sisson; several nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews. The Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21st. Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Philip Church, Melbourne.