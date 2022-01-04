Obituaries » Joann R. Trudelle

Joann Ruth (nee Lemmons) Trudelle, 85 of Florence, Kentucky formerly of Newport passed away on January 4, 2022 at River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY.

Joann was born February 19, 1936 in Newport , Kentucky to Clarence and Ruth Leonard Lemmons.

Joann was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Florence, Kentucky. She loved being with her family, cooking for them and making her famous pineapple upside down cake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Great Grandson, R. J. Doyen, Daughter, Pamela Jean Rardin.

Joann is survived by her Daughters, Judi Marie (Steven) Hill, Caroline Sue (Late Vic) Doyen, Sons, William C Kerns, John (Jessie) Kerns, Richard (Darlene) Kerns, Kenny (Judith) Trudelle, 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, with the service to follow at 2:00 pm.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.