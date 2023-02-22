Obituaries » JoAnn M. Kloeker Bracke

Burial Date: February 27, 2023 St. Cecilia Catholic Church 5313 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 27, 10 a.m.

JoAnn Mary Kloeker (nee Bracke) of Independence, Kentucky, died on February 22, 2023. She was born on July 18, 1940 to the late Joseph Bracke and Mary Katherine Bracke (nee Williams) in Covington, Kentucky.

She leaves three sons: Joseph W. (Darlene), Jude T. (Dianna), and Ret. LTC John V. (Natasha), daughter Angela L. Feldman (Gregory), twelve grandchildren: Heather Kloeker-Webster (Shawn), Joseph “Will” Kloeker, Amberly Mains (Timothy), Megan Egbers (Brandon), Nicole Clark (Chet), SFC Joel Kloeker (DeeDee), SGT John “Ben” Kloeker, Jared Kloeker, Jordan Kloeker-Howard (Kris), Jihyun Kwon, Viktoria Kloeker, and Alexander Feldman; and five great-grandchildren: Hailey Kloeker, Charlotte Kloeker-Howard, Sophia Kloeker-Howard, Jackson Egbers, and Olivia Webster.

JoAnn also leaves a brother Philip Bracke (Jenny); sister-in-laws Natalie “Pudgie” Gosney, and Dorothy “Dot” Kloeker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years John “Mouse” Kloeker and her brother James Bracke.

JoAnn retired after a long career as an insurance examiner with the State of Kentucky. She was a devout Catholic, a Girl Scout troop leader, avid reader, traveler; loved her many years in Florida before returning to Kentucky in 2021; and enjoyed spending time with family and her many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for JoAnn will be held at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY, 41051 on Sunday, February 26th from 2:00-5:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial followed by internment will be at St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Cemetery, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 on Monday, February 27th at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online or in person at service to the American Heart Association, Girl Scouts of America, or a charity of your choice.