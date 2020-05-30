Obituaries » Joann M. Kleier

Burial Date: June 5, 2020 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home Ludlow, KY June 5, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Joann Marie Kleier, 67, of Southgate passed away Saturday evening, May 30, 2020.

Having just retired from the Housekeeping Department in September of 2019 from Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, she attended the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Milford, Ohio and enjoyed ceramics and swimming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Rose Warman Kleier.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Richard, III) Cook of Independence; her twin brother, Joseph (Connie) Kleier of Villa Hills; a granddaughter, Grace Rose Cook; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

Due to Covid-19 Restrictions Social Distancing is suggested, masks are recommended and number of guests will be limited to 75 at any one time.