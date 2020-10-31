Obituaries » JoAnn I. Clarke

JoAnn I. Clarke, (Nee Imbler), 63, of Fort Thomas, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Arden Courts of Kenwood. An outstanding mother, wife, daughter, and sister, JoAnn also achieved degrees in Psychology and Education Specialist and was a Psychometrist with Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood, the Northern KY Charities Guild and the Ft. Thomas Education Foundation. She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Imbler. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Dr. Gregory B. Clarke, her sons, Christopher (Jessica) Clarke and Kyle (Marisha) Clarke, her daughter, Erin Clarke, her mother, Sally Imbler and her brothers, Steve (Melody) Imbler and Brian (Stephanie) Imbler. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the KY Alzheimer’s Association 2808 Palumbo Dr. Lexington, KY 40509. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.