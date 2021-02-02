Obituaries » JoAnn French Ginn

Burial Date: February 10, 2021

JoAnn French, (nee Ginn), 76, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood KY. JoAnn thoroughly enjoyed card games, slot machines, puzzles, and gardening. She worked for the I.R.S. for over 30 years and was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Anna Claire Ginn (nee Bell). Survivors include her husband of 55 years Dennis French, daughter Terri (Jody) Norris, brother John (Betty Jo) Ginn, Grandchildren Michael Allgeier, Becky Stavropoulos, Tricia Shultz, and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will be held at St Joe’s Cemetery “Old” in Cincinnati OH. Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society 4370 Glendale Milford Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 or SPCA of Cincinnati 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249.