Obituaries » JoAnn C. Snell Bickers

Burial Date: May 13, 2022 Fares J. Radel Funeral Home 5950 Kellogg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230 May 13, 9:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















JoAnn Claire Snell (nee Bickers), 90 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on May 10th, 2022, at Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown Ohio, serving in the army in the 1950’s. She was married to Courland Ernest Snell who passed in 1985. Beloved sister of Janet Crouch. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Rusche Coots and her son, Courtland H. Snell. She had 4 grandsons, Dennis Rusche, Courtland, Alex, and Aaron Snell and 2 great grandsons, Denny and Will Rusche. She had multiple nieces and nephews that extended her love circle. She devoted her life to serving others from taking in the homeless when we lived in Norwood to servicing nursing homes in Avondale with her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She was well connected in the Anderson/Turpin area always taking tickets at sporting events and always out and about in the community. Her heart was always with her grandkids and would always find ways to spend time with them and make all their activities. Her services will be at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230, on Thursday, May 12th from 5-8pm and the funeral service on Friday at 9:30am. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery.