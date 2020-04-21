Obituaries » JoAnn C. Muncy Mounce

Services will be private.

It is with great sadness that the family of JoAnn Catherine Mounce Muncy (nee Kaelbli) announces her peaceful passing on April 21 at Highlandspring at the age of 80 years old. Her children Tom Mounce (Melanie) of Alexandria, Jerry Mounce (Lorri) of Alexandria, Margie Wiedemann (Eric) of Alexandria, VA, Mary Turner (Scott) of Fort Thomas, and Joe Mounce (Lynn) of Silver Grove will lovingly remember JoAnn. JoAnn is survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Her loving husband Tom, and a grandson Matthew Mounce precede JoAnn in death. JoAnn was a strong, kind, faithful woman who loved her family. She was active in the Mother’s Club at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in the 1960’s. More recently, JoAnn was a member of St. Philip Parish. She was a typesetter for Type Graphics and then ServAll Graphics for a combined 40 years. She loved to sew and made many prom/formal dresses for her daughters. She loved spending time with her family and babysitting her grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private blessing for the immediate family. Celebration of JoAnn’s Life will be at a later date for family and friends. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Highlandspring Nursing Home, 960 Highland Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075.