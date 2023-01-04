Obituaries » Joanie M. Baker

Services will be private.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Joanie Marshall Baker, 77, of Ludlow passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.

Joanie was born on August 28, 1945, in Covington, Kentucky to John Raymond and Beatrice (Sims) Marshall. She retired from Duro Bag Co after 27+ years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her sons, Doug, Joe and Billy; sisters, Yvonne (Ronald) Mahan and Gail (Tim) Quinn; and a brother, Ralph (Bonita) Marshall.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.