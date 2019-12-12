Obituaries » Joan P. Cook Cummings

Burial Date: December 17, 2019 Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center 7816 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 17, 2 p.m.

















Joan Patricia (Cummings) Cook, 84, Florence, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a fiercely independent, determined woman who raised her six children on her own. Joan enjoyed reading books, word search puzzles, Elvis and NCIS (especially Mark Harmon). She is predeceased by her sister Jean Massey and brother Bob Cummings. Joan leaves behind to mourn her passing her loving children Richard (Debbie) Cook, Norfolk, Virginia, Stephen (Debbie) Cook, Virginia Beach, Cindi Sole, Florence, KY, Timothy Cook, Florence, KY, Kathy (Dan) Anthony, Crescent Springs, KY, Tammy Cook-Craig (Bob) Green River, WY, sister June (David) Edgar, Felts Mills, NY, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Gathering of Friends will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY. Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.