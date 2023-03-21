Obituaries » Joan M. Wright Hull

Burial Date: March 25, 2023 St. John Church 627 W Pike St Covington, KY 41011 March 25, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Joan Marie (Hull) Wright, aged 81, long time Englewood, FL resident, passed away at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, KY, on March 21, 2023, from end stage dementia. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11am, Saturday, March 25 followed by an 11am Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Covington, KY.

Joan, born on August 1, 1941, grew up in Richmond, VA and attended high school at St. Patrick’s. It was during these years that she developed a love for dancing with a sense of rhythm that she maintained throughout her life.

At the age of 20, she married Gerald (Gerry) Wright, and went on to have 3 beautiful girls. Joan was a wonderful mother and homemaker in Cincinnati during her child-rearing years, allowing her Catholic faith to inform all she did. She participated in the All Saints Community as a Girl Scout Leader, a Choir Member, and a Bereavement Volunteer. In all these roles, her gentle demeanor blessed those she loved.

Joan lived a full life, often enjoying travel, quilting, and basket making. She knew most birds just by the songs they made and knew the Latin names of many of the flowers she enjoyed. Upon retirement, Joan and Gerry moved to Manasota Key, FL. Here Joan really developed her gardening expertise, helping to landscape the Gulf-to-Bay community both planning and planting gardens. As a grandmother, Joan blessed her grandchildren with quilts, beach time and macaroni salad with olives. In Florida too, she practiced her faith, daily attending Mass at St. Raphael Catholic Church.

She is survived by Gerry Wright, Theresa & Matt Moon, Peter, Caitlin, Roman & Judah Moon, Phil, Rachel, Caleb & Ethan Moon, Stevie & Nicole Moon, Kate Chisholm, Abby, Andrew, Olivia & Lyle Diesel, Jaimen & Eli Chisholm, Graydon Chisholm, Lori & Cris Meyer, Andy Meyer & Michaela Harms, Kit & Danny Carle, and JJ Meyer.

Joan always loved flowers. If, however, you would like to give something with greater permanence, a gift to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 627 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011 would have meant a lot to her.