Joan M. Stewart

Burial Date: February 23, 2023 St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Avenue Covington, KY 41014 Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Joan M. Stewart, 92, of Covington, passed away, Sunday, February 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

She was a homemaker, and her memberships included St. Augustine Church, St. Monica of St. Augustine, Pathfinders of St. Augustine and Hilltoppers of Fort Wright. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially in her later years with her many friends in the St. Charles community.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Stewart; parents, Frank and Loretta Brink Feldkamp; and great grandson, Paul France.

Survivors include sons, Fr. Patrick Stewart, Steve (Connie) Stewart, Michael (Susan) Stewart, and Richard (Mary Ann) Stewart; daughters, Anita (Thomas) France and Amy Stewart; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at St. Augustine Church, Covington. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. until the time of Mass, Thursday at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Fort Mitchell at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Ave, Covington, KY 41014, or St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Dr. Fort Wright, KY 41011.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.