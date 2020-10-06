Obituaries » Joan M. Broschart

Burial Date: October 10, 2020 Fares J. Radel Funeral Home 5950 Kellogg Ave Cincinnati, OH Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Joan, 85, passed away October 6, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by daughters, Donna (John) Talbott and Debbie (Chris) Rowland; grandchildren, Amanda (Michael), Alan (Jessie), Ashley (David), Matthew, Natalie and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Bella, Alex, Abbey, Jude and Dakota as well as many nieces and nephews in New York. Preceded in death by her husband, Edwin and daughter, Diane Maye.

Over the years, Joan was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, crocheting and making crafts. Her real passion was cooking; especially during the holidays where she would present several outstanding home cooked delicacies.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati