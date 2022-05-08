Obituaries » Joan L. Pappas

Burial Date: May 14, 2022

Joan Lee (nee Zachritz) Pappas passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, with her family around her at the age of 84 years. Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, George Pappas; sons, Bill (Chris) Pappas and Ted (Andrea) Pappas; grandsons, Nathan Pappas and Joseph Pappas; siblings, Shirley (the late Ray) Schwertman, Bill (Sue) Zachritz and Randy Zachritz. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Zachritz. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 14th from 10:00 am until the time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017.