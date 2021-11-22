Obituaries » Joan K. Haskell

Burial Date: December 4, 2021 A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Event Center in Burlington KY.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Joan K. Haskell, 96, passed away peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021, at her residence in Florence, KY. She worked as a Physical Therapist with the Mayo Clinic specializing in hand therapy. Preceded in death by her son Dana Steven Haskell and ex-husband Vernon Haskell. Survivors include her son Paul (Nicole) Haskell and daughter Kristie (Jim) Worrel, grandchildren Alexa Haskell, Brooke Worrel, Erin (Simon) Spencer, Jacob (Yuna) Worrel, and Britton Doss. Also surviving are 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Event Center in Burlington KY.